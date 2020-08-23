The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Kirkpatrick was a first-round pick out of Alabama in 2012. He’ll have the opportunity to earn the other starting cornerback job opposite three-time All-Pro Patrick Peterson.
The Cardinals needed help at cornerback after Alford suffered a pectoral injury during practice last weekend. He was placed on injured reserve and will miss his second straight full season. He missed the entire 2019 season after a leg injury in the preseason.
