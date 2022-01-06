STATS AND STUFF: Arizona is trying for its first season sweep over Seattle since 2009. ... If the Cardinals beat the Seahawks and the 49ers beat the Rams, the Cardinals will win the NFC West for the first time since 2015. Arizona is currently the No. 5 seed in the NFC playoff field but could jump to No. 2 depending on this weekend’s results. ... The Seahawks scored on nine straight possessions last week against Detroit for the first time in franchise history. It was the first time this season anyone in the league scored on nine consecutive offensive possessions. ... Seattle is second in the league in yards per rushing attempt at 3.8. Only New Orleans at 3.7 yards per attempt is better. ... LB Jordyn Brooks has 165 tackles and trails Wagner by five for most on the team this season. Wagner ranks second in the league and Brooks is third. ... WR DK Metcalf needs 91 yards receiving to reach 1,000 for a second straight season. Metcalf needs one TD catch to reach 30 in his first three seasons combined. ... QB Russell Wilson can pass Peyton Manning for the most wins in a QBs first 10 seasons -- regular and postseason -- with a victory. Both have 113. ... With 125 yards passing, Wilson can also join Manning as the only QBs with 3,000 yards passing and 20 TDs in each of their first 10 seasons. ... The Cardinals have a 9-2 record this season when center Rodney Hudson plays and are 2-3 when he doesn’t because of injury or illness. The three-time Pro Bowl selection is expected to play Sunday. ... Cardinals edge rusher Chandler Jones has 16 1/2 sacks in 11 career games against the Seahawks. ... The Cardinals have a 3-4 record at home this season and finished 8-1 on the road.