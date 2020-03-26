Drake’s agency said on Saturday that he would sign his one-year deal valued at about $8.5 million. The 26-year-old was acquired in a midseason trade with the Miami Dolphins and played well in the desert, running for 643 yards and eight touchdowns in eight games. He’s expected to be the Cardinals’ primary option in the backfield after David Johnson was traded to the Houston Texans for receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
