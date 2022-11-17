Cardinals meet NFC West rival 49ers on Monday in Mexico City

STATS AND STUFF: San Francisco is seeking its first three-game winning streak of the season. ... The 49ers are 2-1 in international games, losing to Arizona in Mexico City in 2005, and beating Denver (2010) and Jacksonville (2012) in London. ... The Niners spent the week practicing in Colorado to acclimate to the high altitude in Mexico City. ... San Francisco is seeking its first 4-0 start against NFC West rivals since 2002. ... The Niners lead the NFL converting 45.5% of third downs when needing at least 10 yards. ... San Francisco has allowed no points in the second half of its past two games. ... Coach Kyle Shanahan has a 48-48 record since joining the 49ers in 2017, including the playoffs. He is seeking to have a winning record for the first time after losing the previous six times he had a chance. ... Niners S Talanoa Hufanga’s four INTs this season are the most for 49ers since Perrish Cox had five in 2014. ... San Francisco DE Nick Bosa has at least one sack in seven of eight games this season. ... 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo has a 109.9 passer rating on third down this season. ... Garoppolo is 32 for 33 in his converting runs on third or fourth-and-1. ... The Cardinals opted to stay at their home facility in Tempe this week rather than travel to higher altitude to get ready for the game in Mexico City. Estadio Azteca sits at an elevation of more than 7,000 feet. ... The Cardinals could become the first NFL team with multiple victories in Mexico. ... Arizona has had an NFL-high 76 players appear in at least one game this season. ... Safety Budda Baker had an interception in both games against the 49ers last season. He also had an interception in last week’s game vs. the Rams. ... DL J.J. Watt had five quarterback hits against the Rams last week. It was the 17th game of his career with at least five quarterback hits. No other active NFL player has hit that mark in more than five games. ... The Cardinals have scored 62 points off turnovers this season, which ranks third in the NFL behind New England and Philadelphia. ... WR DeAndre Hopkins has caught a pass in 140 straight games, which is the longest active streak in the league.