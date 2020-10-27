The 23-year-old Allen is in his second season and has played in all seven games this year, including two starts. He has 11 tackles, two tackles for a loss and a sack. Irving left the Seattle game on a stretcher after a hard collision on a special teams play.
The Cardinals (5-2) are in their bye week and won’t play again until Nov. 8 at home against the Miami Dolphins. They’re hoping to get several players back from injury during the last half of the season, including tight end Maxx Williams, offensive lineman J.R. Sweezy and safety Jalen Thompson.
___
