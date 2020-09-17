He was hurt early in the game against the 49ers and replaced by Chris Banjo, who finished with six tackles. Banjo and Deionte Thompson are expected to fill Thompson’s role on Sunday against Washington.
The Cardinals signed safety Curtis Riley from Pittsburgh’s practice squad to take Thompson’s place on the roster. The 28-year-old Riley is in his sixth NFL season and appeared in 43 games with the Raiders, Giants and Titans after entering the league as an undrafted free agent. He started all 16 games with the Giants in 2018.
