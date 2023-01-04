Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has 'successful' ACL surgery

TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said he had “successful” knee surgery to repair an ACL injury that he suffered against the New England Patriots on Dec. 12.
Murray was injured on the team’s first offensive drive in the 27-13 loss to the Patriots. The two-time Pro Bowl selection was flushed out of the pocket and running to his right when he tried to juke past a Patriots defender, but tumbled to the grass in obvious pain.
“I texted him yesterday, it went well,” coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “So now, he starts rehabbing. I know he’s excited to get it done and start moving forward.”
Kingsbury said there’s a chance Murray won’t be ready for Week 1 next season.
“We know that’s coming, that’s a discussion that has to be had,” Kingsbury said.
The Cardinals (4-12) have played three other quarterbacks since Murray’s injury, including Colt McCoy, Trace McSorley and David Blough. Kingsbury said Blough will start the regular-season finale against the 49ers on Sunday.
Kingsbury said McCoy has been shut down for the season after battling concussion symptoms the past few weeks.
