STATS AND STUFF: The Cardinals have won two of their past six playoff games. Both of the wins were in overtime against the Green Bay Packers: A 51-45 win on Jan. 10, 2010, and a 26-20 win on Jan. 16, 2016. ... The Cardinals have just three players still on the roster from the previous time they went to the playoffs, including LB Markus Golden, OL D.J. Humphries and DL Corey Peters. Golden is the only one who actually played. ... The Cardinals had an 8-1 record on the road in the regular season. ... Murray completed 69.2% of his passes this season, which set a franchise record and ranked No. 2 in the NFL. ... The Cardinals might be known for their passing but they score touchdowns on the ground. The team’s 23 rushing TDs rank third in the league. … The Rams reached the playoffs for the fourth time in five season. They are 3-3 in postseason games with Sean McVay as head coach. … Stafford threw for 908 yards and four touchdowns against three interceptions in three playoff games with the Detroit Lions. He was sacked six times and lost two fumbles. … WR Cooper Kupp was held to season lows in receptions (five) and yards receiving (64) in the first game against Arizona. He had 123 yards and a touchdown on a season-high 13 receptions in the rematch. … OLB Von Miller will play in the postseason for the first time since getting 2 1/2 sacks in Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos. He also had 2 1/2 sacks in the AFC championship game during the 2015 postseason. … Aaron Donald has 2 1/2 sacks and 6 tackles for loss in six playoff games.