The Cardinals’ three running backs are Kenyan Drake — who was acquired from Miami in a trade on Monday — Alfred Morris and Zach Zenner. All three players have been with the team less than two weeks.
Arizona’s other inactives are receiver Damiere Byrd, safety Charles Washington and defensive linemen Michael Dogbe and Zach Allen.
San Francisco’s inactives are fullback Kyle Juszczyk, offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, offensive tackle Joe Staley, receiver Marquise Goodwin, defensive tackle Jullian Taylor and quarterback C.J. Beathard.
