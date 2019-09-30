The Cardinals (0-3-1) are off to a slow start and the secondary has given up several big plays. Arizona tied the Detroit Lions in the season opener but has since lost three straight games to the Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks.

Arizona also re-signed receiver A.J. Richardson to the practice squad and put receiver Johnnie Dixon on the practice squad injured reserve list.

