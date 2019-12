Suggs, who played in high school in the Phoenix area and in college at Arizona State, signed with the Cardinals during the offseason after playing 16 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. The Cardinals have lost six straight games and have a 3-9-1 record.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that Suggs “was phenomenal in our building, work ethic, energy, the juice he brought every day” and that the decision to release him was mutual between the player and organization.

Kingsbury said the team wants to use some younger linebackers in the final three games, including Haason Reddick, who moved from inside to outside linebacker, where Suggs played.

