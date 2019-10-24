STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Cardinals QB Kyler Murray leads all rookies in yards passing with 1,768, ranks second in pass TDs with seven, ranks second among all QBs with 266 yards rushing. ... RB David Johnson had 108 scrimmage yards (55 receiving, 53 rushing, two TDs rushing, in previous meeting. ... RB Chase Edmonds had career-high 126 yards rushing, three TDs rushing and first 100-yard game. ... WR Larry Fitzgerald ranks second in NFL history in receptions with 1,339 and yards receiving 16,718. ... LB Chandler Jones had career-high four sacks with forced fumble, fumble recovery last week. ... LB Terrell Suggs had sack, forced fumble last week. Leads all active players with 137½ sacks and 39 forced fumbles. ... LB Jordan Hicks had seven tackles and first INT as Cardinal last week. Has 70 tackles this season, second most in NFL. ... CB Patrick Peterson had seven tackles, sack, forced fumble in season debut in Week 7. ... Saints have won two of past three meetings. ... Saints have held four straight opponents to 257 or fewer yards. ... QB Drew Brees said he planned to return this week after missing five weeks with thumb injury. ... Saints went 5-0 without Brees in lineup and Teddy Bridgewater filling in. ... Reserve Saints QB Taysom Hill had second career TD catch vs. Bears last week. ... RB Alvin Kamara did not play last week, has practiced this week. Has 649 scrimmage yards, two TDs in six games this season. ... RB Latavius Murray had 150 scrimmage yards with 119 rushing, 31 receiving, two TDs rushing last week, his eighth game with two-plus TDs rushing. ... WR Michael Thomas led team with nine catches for 131 yards last week. ... DE Cameron Jordan had two sacks in Week 7, has seven for season. ... S Vonn Bell led team with 8 tackles, had FF and FR last week. Tied for NFL-leading four fumble recoveries this season. Fantasy Tip: One week after career-best game, Edmonds faces Saints defense that has not allowed 100-yard rusher in 33 straight, including playoffs.