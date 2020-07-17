Beachum provides more depth for the Cardinals’ offensive line. They recently signed starting left tackle D.J. Humphries to a long-term deal but the right tackle spot could be open. Last year’s starter Justin Murray returns, but he’ll potentially have competition from several players, including veteran Marcus Gilbert, rookie Josh Jones and Beachum.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.