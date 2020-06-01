Cantrell spent most of the 2018 season on the Chargers’ practice squad and was released prior to last season. He had 158 catches for 1,873 yards and 18 touchdowns during a four-year college career with the Red Raiders.
The Cardinals also said on Monday that they released cornerback Sojourn Shelton.
