Cardinals to start David Blough at quarterback vs Falcons

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals will use their fourth quarterback of the season after David Blough was named the starter for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.
The 27-year-old Blough started five games for the Detroit Lions in 2019, losing all five. The former Purdue standout was signed a little more than two weeks ago, a few weeks after starter Kyler Murray was lost for the season due to a knee injury.
The Cardinals (4-11) have lost five straight games and seven of their past eight.
___
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL