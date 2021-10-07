STATS AND STUFF: Rookie QB Trey Lance could get his first career start if Garoppolo can’t go. Lance was 9 for 18 for 157 yards and two TDs last week. ... The Niners became the first team in seven years to force three-and-outs on the first five drives of a game last week vs. Seattle. San Francisco’s 11 forced three-and-outs the past two weeks are third most in the NFL. ... San Francisco is tied with Jacksonville with a league-low one takeaway this season and has the third-worst turnover margin at minus-5. ... Samuel became the first player since 2018 with two TD catches of at least 75 yards when he added a 76-yarder last week to the 79-yarder he had in the opener vs. Detroit. ... The Niners’ first 12 TDs of the season were scored by 12 different players before Samuel broke that stretch with his second and third TDs last week. ... San Francisco rookie RB Trey Sermon rushed for 89 yards vs. Seattle, more than doubling his total of 39 coming into the game. ... Arizona is the final undefeated team in the NFL and has a 4-0 record for the first time since 2012. The Cardinals are trying to improve to 5-0 for the first time since 1974. ... Cardinals WR Rondale Moore and SF’s Samuel have the three longest offensive touchdowns this season. Moore has a 77-yard TD while Samuel has the scores from 76 and 79 yards ... QB Kyler Murray is completing 79.4% of his passes over the past three games. He’s the first QB in franchise history to complete more than 75% of his passes in three straight games ... Four Cardinals receivers — A.J. Green, Christian Kirk, DeAndre Hopkins and Moore — have at least 200 yards receiving this season. TE Maxx Williams is right behind them with 179.