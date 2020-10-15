STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The Cowboys have gone from 3-point favorites to 2-point underdogs after QB Dak Prescott’s season-ending ankle injury against the New York Giants last week. ... The former NFC East rivals are meeting on Monday night for the second straight time, this time in Texas instead of Arizona. ... Dallas’ win three years ago ended Arizona’s four-game winning streak in the series. ... The Cowboys are playing their third straight home game, and the Cardinals are playing their third straight on the road. ... While the Cowboys have a significant lead in the all-time series, the edge is just 6-5 in prime time. ... The game is a homecoming of sorts on both sides. The Monday night debuts for Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and coach Kliff Kingsbury will also be their first NFL appearances in their home state, in a familiar venue for both. Andy Dalton is making his first start for Dallas filling in for Prescott a few miles from where the nine-year starter in Cincinnati had a standout career at TCU. In 2010, Dalton led the Horned Frogs to their only undefeated season (13-0) in the past 82 years. ... Murray is 6-0 at the home of the Cowboys, with five victories while winning three straight state championships at nearby Allen High School and a Big 12 title game win with Oklahoma over rival Texas. Murray was the backup at Texas A&M in a seventh game for him at the $1.2 billion stadium with a retractable roof. ... Kingsbury coached six games against Baylor at AT&T Stadium while with Texas Tech, going 2-4. ... Arizona’s 20-point win over the Jets was its largest margin of victory since Christmas Eve 2017. ... The Cardinals lost All-Pro pass rusher Chandler Jones to a season-ending biceps injury in the win over the Jets. Haason Reddick, Dennis Gardeck and rookie Isaiah Simmons could see more time in Jones’ absence. Gardeck had his first two career sacks after Jones’ first-half injury last week. ... Murray has five rushing touchdowns and is the fourth QB since 1970 with at least that many through the first five games. It’s no surprise that Cam Newton (2011) and Kordell Stewart (1997) are on that list, but quite the shocker that Pro Football Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw (1972) is. ... RB Chase Edmonds has five TD runs of at least 20 yards over the past two seasons, most in the NFL. ... The Cowboys lost two more players to season-ending injuries against the Giants in Prescott and defensive tackle Trysten Hill (knee). Dallas is up to six projected starters out for the season, four on offense. ... Dallas’ four-game streak of at least 400 yards total offense and 30 points is tied for the longest in team history. ... Dalton has six TD passes and no interceptions in three career games against Arizona, all with Cincinnati. His record is 1-2 in those games. ... RB Ezekiel Elliott has four games with at least 100 scrimmage yards, tied with Atlanta’s Calvin Ridley for the most in the NFL. The two-time rushing champion is still looking for his first 100-yard game. It’s the longest the fifth-year back has gone without one at the start of the season. ... WR CeeDee Lamb leads all rookies in receptions (29) and receiving yards (433). Murray’s former teammate at Oklahoma can become the first player in NFL history with at least five receptions in each of his first six games. ... LB Jaylon Smith has 53 total tackles, the most through five games in his career. ... High-priced DE DeMarcus Lawrence had his first full sack in 13 games against the Giants. ... Fantasy tip: Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins had six catches for 131 yards and a touchdown last week and nine catches for 151 yards the previous time the three-time All-Pro faced the Cowboys with Houston two years ago.