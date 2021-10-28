Arizona’s trainers rushed out to the field to check on Ward and worked on him for several minutes before strapping him to a stretcher as the entire Cardinals team watched on the field. Ward was able to move his arms and gave a thumbs up as fans applauded while he was carted off.
The Cardinals said Ward was able to move all his extremities and was being evaluated for a concussion.
Hill also was injured on the play and was helped onto a cart. The Packers announced he was out with a knee injury.
