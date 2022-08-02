Cardinals WR Marquise Brown activated, will start slowly

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals have activated receiver Marquise Brown from the non-football injury list.
Brown didn’t do much at practice on Tuesday, which was the team’s first day in full pads. Kingsbury said he’s “easing him back in,” starting with walkthroughs. He said he hopes the receiver will be “full go” by Monday.
NOTE: Kingsbury said QB Kyler Murray (COVID-19) is starting to feel better and has been attending meetings virtually. The team hopes he can return to practice by the end of the week.
