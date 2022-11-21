Cards' Murray out vs. 49ers because of hamstring injury

MEXICO CITY — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will miss his second straight game because of a sore hamstring.
Backup Colt McCoy will start in Murray’s place. The 36-year-old was 26 of 37 passing for 238 yards and a touchdown in a 27-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams last weekend.
McCoy has a 3-1 record in spot starts over the past two seasons when Murray has been hurt.
Arizona (4-6) is trying to win its second straight game while San Francisco (5-4) is going for three wins in a row. Both still have playoff hopes in a crowded NFC race.
The Cardinals did get some good news before Monday’s game: Three-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins, who is also nursing a sore hamstring, is active.
