STATS AND STUFF: Jones had a strip-sack of Cousins at Minnesota in 2018 that was returned for a TD by Budda Baker. The Vikings won 27-17, but Cousins also had an interception and took four sacks. Thielen had 11 catches for 123 yards and a TD in that game. ... This is only the second trip to Arizona for the Vikings in the past 12 seasons. They lost there in 2015. ... Vikings CB Patrick Peterson returns to Arizona, where he spent the first 10 seasons of his career. The three-time All-Pro signed with Minnesota during the offseason. ... Arizona’s defense has another tough test against a good running back. The Cardinals faced Titans’ RB Derrick Henry in Week 1 and now must face Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook. Henry and Cook were the top two rushers in the NFL last season. ... The Cardinals started three rookies in the opener, including LB Zaven Collins, WR Rondale Moore and CB Marco Wilson. ... Arizona’s Jones has 102 sacks in 125 games. That’s the No. 2 sack rate per game in NFL history for defenders who have played at least 75 games. Reggie White is No. 1. ... Vikings backup center Mason Cole was traded from the Cardinals during the offseason for a sixth-round draft pick. Cole started for the Cardinals in 2020.