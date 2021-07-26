“About 10 years ago, I was laying in bed just thinking about things, wondering why I’m not in the Hall of Fame, why this and why that,” Carmichael said. “And I stopped and said: ‘Harold, you’ve been blessed, man.’ I felt God was saying to me just wait, be patient. This is very special because God put me in this position to be in the centennial class. We’re in a special class and that’s very exciting, and the patience that I didn’t have, God put it in my life to be patient, be courageous and just believe, have the faith. And I kind of started believing that I’m going to get in here.”