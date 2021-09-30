“It’s hard to just unleash the rush on this guy because they allow him to scramble and he will hurt you bad,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said of Herbert. “If you don’t protect the pocket and you have a lot of coverage down the field against Williams and Keenan and all of their weapons, this guy will put the ball down and he will really hurt you bad. We got hurt last week with some scramble plays, so we got to really be careful with our rush.”