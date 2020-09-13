The Cowboys already are without starting right tackle La’el Collins and backup linebacker Sean Lee on injured reserve for coach Mike McCarthy’s debut.
The Rams have no major injuries, and fourth-string rookie running back Xavier Jones is active for his NFL debut. Center Brian Allen, who started Los Angeles’ first nine games last year before a season-ending knee injury, is inactive.
COWBOYS-RAMS INACTIVES
Rams: RB Raymond Calais, C Brian Allen, OL Tremayne Anchrum, WR Trishton Jackson, TE Brycen Hopkins, DL Eric Banks.
Cowboys: QB Ben DiNucci, CB Jourdan Lewis, S Reggie Robinson, LB Luke Gifford, OG Connor McGovern, TE Sean McKeon.
