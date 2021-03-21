Fuller also made the Pro Bowl the following year when he picked off three passes. He had one interception last season.
The veteran defensive back was entering the final season of the four-year, $56 million deal he signed in 2018 and was set to count $20 million against the Bears’ salary cap in 2021.
Chicago replaced Fuller by signing cornerback Desmond Trufant to a one-year contract Saturday.
Broncos general manager George Paton made upgrading the secondary his top priority this offseason following a rash of injuries at cornerback in 2020.
Fuller is the second free-agent cornerback to sign with Denver this offseason, joining former Washington starter Ronald Darby, who signed earlier this week.
Also, the Broncos reached agreement with their franchised safety Justin Simmons on a four-year, $61 million deal Friday.
