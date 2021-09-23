STATS AND STUFF: Donald needs 1 1/2 sacks to pass Leonard Little (87 1/2) as the franchise’s career leader since sacks became an official stat in 1982. … The next time Brady finds TE Rob Gronkowski for a touchdown pass will be their 89th scoring connection, which will tie Philip Rivers and Antonio Gates for second most in NFL history. … Tampa Bay has won an NFL-record nine straight games, including the postseason, in which it has scored at least 30 points. The Buccaneers have scored a franchise record 79 points through their first two games. … Los Angeles is the only team in the league to score on its opening possession in each of its first two games. Stafford has yet to throw an incomplete pass on the first drive (7 for 7, 155 yards, 2 TDs). … Kupp has 13 games with at least 100 yards receiving, most among players drafted in 2017. Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin is tied for second with 12.