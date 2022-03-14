Noteboom missed the NFC championship game and the Super Bowl last month because of a chest injury from the Rams’ playoff victory over Tampa Bay, but he has filled in solidly for an injured Whitworth whenever called upon over the past four years with the Rams.
He started two games at left guard and seven more at left tackle in the 2020 season after Whitworth went down with a knee injury, and he started two games in Whitworth’s place last season. Noteboom also played as an extra blocker in heavy run formations for the Rams down the stretch of their championship season.
Noteboom was the Rams’ starting left guard in 2019 before a knee injury ended his season after six games. He was a third-round pick out of TCU by the Rams in 2018.
Noteboom’s signing provides stability in what could be an offseason of big changes on the Rams’ offensive line. Along with Whitworth’s probable retirement, center Brian Allen and right guard Austin Corbett could both leave as free agents.
