NOTES: Reid said the starters will play most of the first half against the Cardinals, then the second and third teams will handle the second half. ... DE Frank Clark (hamstring), DT Derrick Nnadi (hip) and RG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (hand) did not work out Wednesday. ... Reid said at least one more player received his COVID-19 shots during camp, but the Chiefs were already near the top of the league in percentage of players vaccinated. “I know these guys talk to their families and tell them, ‘If you come here, you better be vaccinated,’ and that type of thing, which isn’t always an easy thing to do with family and friends,” Reid said. “So, the guys have been good with that.”