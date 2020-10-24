In order to put both players on the active roster, Los Angeles waived defensive end Jessie Lemonier and wide receiver Jason Moore.
The Chargers have also activated running back Troymaine Pope from the practice squad and downgraded offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (back) to doubtful. Bulaga has missed the last two games and was limited in practice this week.
Los Angeles (1-4) has dropped four straight. Jacksonville is 1-5.
