Chargers add another veteran to defense, signing LB Van Noy

Van Noy will be going into his ninth season. He had 66 tackles for the New England Patriots last season and was second on the team with five sacks. He also returned an interception for a touchdown.

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Van Noy was a second-round pick by the Detroit Lions in 2014 before being traded to New England in 2016. He appeared in three straight Super Bowls with the Patriots before signing with the Miami Dolphins in 2020. He returned to New England last season after being released.