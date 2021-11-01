The Chargers would be the third Los Angeles franchise to construct their training complex in El Segundo, joining the Lakers and Kings.
“When searching for a location to establish our hub of football and business operations, we didn’t leave a single stone unturned,” owner Dean Spanos said in a statement. “This process played out for more than four years because we weren’t willing to settle. Good enough wasn’t going to cut it. We wanted great, and we finally found it.”
The training facility will include three natural grass fields. There will be room to accommodate bleacher seating for more than 5,000, which means the Chargers will host training camp at the complex when completed.
The Chargers have been in Costa Mesa since 2017. The Rams have yet to announce plans for a permanent facility. They have been working out of temporary facilities on the campus of California Lutheran University since 2016.
