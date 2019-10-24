STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Chargers trying to avoid going 0-4 in October for first time since 2000, have lost three straight by seven or fewer. ... QB Philip Rivers fourth in league in yards passing with 2,114. He threw for 280 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in only other appearance at Soldier Field. ... Austin Ekeler tied for third in NFL with 49 receptions, tops among RBs. ... RB Melvin Gordon averaging only 2.3 yards per carry in three games since ending holdout. ... WR Keenan Allen tied for eighth in league with 44 receptions. ... TE Hunter Henry has 197 receiving yards in past two games since returning from knee injury. ... DE Joey Bosa had two sacks last week. He has 33½ sacks in 42 games. ... Chargers have allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete 74.6% of passes, on pace for highest completion rate allowed in NFL history. ... LT Russell Okung set to make season debut after being sidelined by pulmonary embolism caused by blood clots. ... Chargers hope to get back DE Melvin Ingram, who has missed past three games because of hamstring injury. ... Chicago has lost two straight. ... Defending NFC North champs trail Green Bay by 2½ games, Minnesota by 1½ in division. ... Bears 5-1 at home against Chargers, including 4-0 at Soldier Field. ... Chicago 26th in points per game (18.7), 26th in third-down conversion rate (32, tied for 27th with Cincinnati in touchdowns (12), tied for 28th with Denver in total points (112). Only team with fewer rushing TDs than Bears (two) is Jacksonville (one). ... Chicago set franchise low with seven carries last week, season low with 17 yards rushing. ... Bears gave up season-high 424 yards in loss to New Orleans, including 151 rushing after allowing 169 on ground by Oakland. ... QB Mitchell Trubisky threw for 251 yards, two late touchdowns last week after missing game with left shoulder injury. ... Cordarrelle Patterson matched second-longest kickoff return in franchise history with 102-yarder last week. It was seventh career kickoff return for TD, trailing only Josh Cribbs, Leon Washington (eight each). Patterson first player with kick return for TD at Soldier Field since he did it in Week 7 last season with New England. ... Fantasy Tip: Rivers could be tough to contain for a defense that has shown some vulnerability past few games.