Defensive end Joey Bosa is out for the second straight week due to a concussion and shin injury.
Offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (foot), cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (hamstring) and safety Rayshawn Jenkins (foot) have also been ruled out along with reserve linebacker Malik Jefferson (shoulder). Offensive tackle Sam Tevi (knee) and safety Jahleel Addae (calf) are questionable.
Los Angeles (6-9), which has won three straight games, placed Hayward and Jefferson on injured reserve and signed linebacker Cole Christiansen, defensive end Joe Gaziano, tight end Matt Sokol and safety Jaylen Watkins.
