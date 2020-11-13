Coach Anthony Lynn said Friday that Jerry Tillery could see more snaps at defensive end. Tillery, who was the team’s first-round pick in 2019, sees most of his snaps at defensive tackle but has recorded a sack in two straight games.
Running back Justin Jackson is also out for Sunday’s game due to a knee injury. Lynn said Kalen Ballage will be called up from the practice squad for the second straight game. Ballage, who was with Miami the past two seasons, rushed for 69 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries in last week’s 31-26 loss to Las Vegas.
Offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (back), offensive guard Trai Turner (groin) and running back Troymaine Pope (neck) are questionable.
Los Angeles (2-6) is off to its worst start since 2015. Sunday’s game against Miami is the first meeting between rookie quarterbacks Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa.
