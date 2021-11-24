STATS AND STUFF: The Chargers have won five consecutive AFC West games after dropping nine straight. … The offense is sixth in the league on third downs with a 45.2% conversion rate. … QB Justin Herbert is fourth in the league in passing yards per game (292.7) and touchdowns (21). Four of his 13 300-yard passing games have come against AFC West teams. He has thrown for 17 TDs and no interceptions in his last six starts against the division. … Allen needs two receptions to reach 700 and tie Antonio Brown as the fastest player in NFL history to do so (111 games). Allen also has three straight games with at least eight receptions, which ties a franchise record. … WR Mike Williams has five go-ahead or winning touchdowns in the fourth quarter this season, which is a league record. He had one last week vs. Pittsburgh. … LB Joey Bosa has a sack in the last three games he has played. … LB Kyzir White has at least eight tackles in five straight games. He is also tied for seventh in the AFC with 4 1/2 tackles for loss on run plays. … S Derwin James leads NFL defensive backs with 86 tackles. ... QB Teddy Bridgewater’s 14 TD throws are one shy of his career high set last year with the Panthers. Bridgewater has thrown just one interception in his last four games. ... Former Chargers RB Gordon III has TD runs in three consecutive games but has critical fumbles in two of those games, giving him 20 for his career to go with 50 TD runs. ... Javonte Williams’ 514 rushing yards rank third among the NFL’s rookie running backs. ... WR Jerry Jeudy has a half-dozen receptions in three of his four games this season, although he has yet to reach the end zone. ... WR Courtland Sutton had four receptions for 74 yards and two TDs in his last game against the Chargers, on Dec. 1, 2019. Sutton signed a four-year, $60 million extension on Monday, 48 hours after WR Tim Patrick signed a three-year, $30 million extension. ... TE Albert Okwuegbunam had a career-high 77 yards receiving in Denver’s last game. ... S Justin Simmons has 20 career interceptions, including three in his last three games.