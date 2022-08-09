Chargers coach Staley misses practice to be with son

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley missed Tuesday’s practice in order to be with his youngest son, who was having surgery to treat a fractured toe and possible infection.
Staley is expected to be back at practice Wednesday. The Chargers have their first preseason game Saturday when they host the defending Super Bowl champion Rams.
Notes: Safety Derwin James missed another practice as his agent and the team continue to negotiate a contract extension. ... The Chargers signed offensive lineman Cameron Hunt, who played for the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL, and waived offensive tackle Andrew Trainer.
