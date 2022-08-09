Chargers coach Staley misses practice to be with son

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley missed Tuesday’s practice in order to be with his youngest son, who was having surgery to treat a fractured toe and possible infection.

“It felt good. I usually do two-minute (situations) throughout parts of training camp, so it was pretty smooth,” defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill said. “I don’t feel like it was anything different. It’s kind of like what we go through throughout. I usually pick a period or two out where I’m usually calling it, so it was easy.”