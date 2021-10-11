Ekeler has five touchdowns and is averaging 132 scrimmage yards over the past two games. He is the fifth running back since 1991 and the first since 2008 to have three scrimmage TDs (two rushing, one receiving) in the fourth quarter. Ekeler had 66 rushing yards and was able to bounce back from a fumble late in the second quarter that allowed the Browns to kick a field goal to go up 20-13 at halftime.