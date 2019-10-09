This is the second significant injury the Chargers have had on their offensive line. Left tackle Russell Okung remains on the non-football injured list as he deals with blood clots.
Los Angeles signed offensive lineman Ryan Groy to take Pouncey’s spot.
The Chargers (2-3) host Pittsburgh on Sunday night.
