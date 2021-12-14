“Every time I get an opportunity, I’m going for the ball,” Bosa said. “I think that’s how you really change the game; sacks are good, but being able to get those turnovers and get it in the hands of (QB) Justin (Herbert) is way more helpful in getting those wins. In the past, I would have probably just gone for a big hit, but now, I’d rather reach out and take the ball because it’s a lot simpler, and you get the forced fumble.”