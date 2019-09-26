AP PRO32 RANKING — Chargers No. 17, Dolphins No. 32

CHARGERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (5T), RUSH (13), PASS (5).

CHARGERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (19), RUSH (18), PASS (17).

DOLPHINS OFFENSE — OVERALL (31), RUSH (31), PASS (30).

DOLPHINS DEFENSE — OVERALL (32), RUSH (32), PASS (28).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Chargers face Dolphins for sixth time in past seven years. ... Los Angeles coach Anthony Lynn is 0-1 vs. Miami. ... Chargers have lost eight consecutive games in Miami, with last win being 1981 AFC divisional playoff game in overtime, 41-38. ... Philip Rivers has five 300-yard passing games in eight starts vs. Miami, including past three. ... For third consecutive season since move to Los Angeles, Chargers have losing record after three games. ... Chargers’ Austin Ekeler leads running backs in yards receiving (208) and AFC running backs in yards from scrimmage (368). ... Chargers RBs averaging 5.4 yards per carry, third best in NFL. ... WR Keenan Allen leads league in receptions (25), yards (404) and touchdowns (4). ... DE Melvin Ingram has 4½ sacks in three games vs. Miami. ... According to Inside Edge, Chargers’ defense has pressured opposing QBs on 6.3% of dropbacks, fourth lowest in league. ... Ty Long averaging 43.7 net yards punting, which is best mark in team history after three games. He also has handled some placekicking this season. ... Dolphins are on pace to set NFL records both for fewest points scored and most points allowed in 16-game season. Dolphins have been outscored 133-16, worst point differential through three games since at least 1940. ... Miami is 0-3 for first time since 2011. ... Miami’s longest run is 9 yards. Fifteen NFL quarterbacks have longer run this season, including Rivers. ... QB Josh Rosen, who will make first home start for Dolphins, ranks 34th in 32-team league in passer rating. Teammate Ryan Fitzpatrick ranks 35th. ... Dolphins have converted 8 of 40 third-down chances, worst in NFL. ... Undrafted rookie Preston Williams leads Miami in catches (11) and yards receiving (155). ... Jakeem Grant has gained 6 yards on five punt returns, a 1.2 average. Last year he averaged 16.3. ... Fantasy tip: Chargers DE Joey Bosa, who has 1½ sacks this season, could have big day with Rosen expected to throw plenty behind shaky line.

