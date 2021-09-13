The Chargers had six penalties for 94 yards, with three being 15 yards or more. Joey Bosa picked up a pair of roughing-the-passer calls and rookie Asante Samuel Jr. was flagged for pass interference during the second quarter, which ended up being for 35 yards. Washington’s longest play on offense was for 34 yards when Terry McLaurin made a great catch near the sideline on a play when safety Nasir Adderley should have defended the man instead of the ball.