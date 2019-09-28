Gordon has had only three days of practice going into the game. He missed all of training camp and the first three games of the season due to a contract dispute.

Los Angeles (1-2) also promoted wide receiver Andre Patton from the practice squad due to injuries to Travis Benjamin and Mike Williams. Defensive end Chris Peace was waived and cornerback Dontae Johnson was released to make room for Gordon and Patton.

