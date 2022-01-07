NOTES: Considering that the Chargers can make the playoffs with a win or a tie, Staley was asked multiple times on Friday if knowing he can get to the postseason with a tie will change his strategy. “We’re just going to have to wait and see on that. I don’t think I could speak in absolutes. I think that we’ll just have to wait and see if that situation expresses itself, and then we will have to be forced to make a decision. That will certainly be a big one,” Staley said. ... Center Corey Linsley, who played only the first quarter last week against Denver before leaving with a back injury, was a full participant in Friday’s practice and will start against the Raiders. Linebacker Drue Tranquill (ankle) remains questionable, while defensive lineman Joe Gaziano (ankle) is out.