Herbert was among the league leaders in passes over 20 yards last season, but his average air yards per attempt this season is 7.63 yards, which is 24th in the league. Defenses have been mostly effective in limiting Mike Williams and Keenan Allen on deep throws, but the offensive system that coordinator Joe Lombardi brought from New Orleans also stresses more of a short passing game. Herbert has been effective in checking out of run plays and throwing screens or short passes within 5 yards of the line of scrimmage.