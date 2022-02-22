The Chargers’ blockers made huge strides last season in Brandon Staley’s first year as head coach. With four new starters, Los Angeles allowed 31 sacks, tied for sixth fewest in the league, and had a pair of Pro Bowl players in center Corey Linsley and rookie left tackle Rashawn Slater.
Nugent is the Chargers’ fourth offensive line coach since 2019. Prior to joining New Orleans, he was with the Chicago Bears for two seasons (2013-14).
Los Angeles also announced Chris Gould has been hired as assistant special teams coach and the addition of Mike Hiestand as an offensive assistant. Both were with Denver last season.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL