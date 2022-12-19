Chargers' Jackson arrested in Massachusetts for family issue

The Chargers said in a statement Monday they “are aware of media reports this afternoon pertaining to J.C. Jackson. We will continue to gather information on the matter and will refrain from further comment at this time.”

Jackson was booked at the Bristol County Jail and House of Corrections in North Dartmouth, Massachusetts, after a probate court appearance, according to the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office.

Jackson signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Chargers in March after the New England Patriots did not place the franchise tag on him. He played four seasons with the Patriots and had 25 interceptions, which was the most in the NFL from 2018-21.