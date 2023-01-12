Chargers, Jaguars return to playoffs with Herbert, Lawrence

STATS AND STUFF: The Chargers are in the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This is Brandon Staley’s first postseason appearance as a head coach. ... The Chargers have a 6-2 record in the wild-card round. ... The Chargers are 6-1 in the Eastern time zone the past two years. ... Los Angeles was second in the league during the regular season in yards after the catch (2,542) and fourth-down conversions (15). They were fourth with 38 drives of at least 10 plays. ... RB Austin Ekeler led the league with 18 scrimmage touchdowns. His 107 receptions were tied for fifth in the league and a team record. ... WR Keenan Allen has a league-leading 50 receptions over the last six games. ...The Chargers were the first team in league history to have six players with at least 500 yards receiving and three TDs. ... LB Khalil Mack led the Chargers with eight sacks. ... LB Joey Bosa has 3½ sacks in four games versus the Jaguars. ... Jacksonville has won five in a row and is in the playoffs for the first time since 2017. ... Coach Doug Pederson’s team is the fifth to win its division after having the worst record the previous season and first since Miami in 2008. ... The Jaguars are hosting a postseason game for just the fifth time in franchise history. They are 3-1 in the previous four. ... Jacksonville was one of two NFL teams to have three players with 70 or more receptions. WR Christian Kirk (84 for 1,108 yards), WR Zay Jones (82 for 823 yards) and TE Evan Engram (73 for 766 yards) and fell just short of becoming the second trio in league history to have three newcomers top 800 yards receiving. ... At 23, Trevor Lawrence is the youngest QB in the postseason. He set a franchise record for completions (602). He also has five turnovers in his last four games. ... Jaguars LB Foye Oluokun led the NFL with 184 tackles.