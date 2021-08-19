NOTES: Both Chargers starting offensive tackles are being held out for both days. Left tackle Rashawn Slater (back) and right tackle Bryan Bulaga (hip flexor) would have been available if it was a normal game week according to Staley. ... S Nasir Adderley (migraine), LB Chris Rumph (foot) and WR Joe Reed (foot) are also other Chargers injuries of note. ... Shanahan said offensive tackle Trent Williams isn’t practicing after having his knee drained because of minor swelling. ... Shanahan also said WR Jalen Hurd (knee tendinitis) and OL Aaron Banks (shoulder) are also being held out this week with hopes they can play in next week’s preseason finale against Las Vegas.