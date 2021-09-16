STATS AND STUFF: Dallas is trying to avoid its first 0-2 start since 2010, when it lost seven of its first eight and fired coach Wade Phillips at midseason. ... Los Angeles hasn’t won its first two games at the start of a season since 2012. ... The Cowboys played the first regular-season game at SoFi Stadium last year, losing the opener to the Rams 20-17. ... Dak Prescott has thrown for at least 400 yards in the past four games he finished going back to early last season, but the Cowboys are 1-3 in those games. Prescott needs one more 400-yard game to match Hall of Famer Dan Marino’s record of nine in a QB’s first six seasons. ... WR Amari Cooper’s career-high 13 catches against the Bucs set a club record for an opener. He had 139 yards receiving. ... The Cowboys matched their game high from 2020 with four takeaways against Tampa Bay. ... The Chargers had 14 third-down conversions last week, which were the most by a team in a game in the past decade. ... RB Austin Ekeler has scored a touchdown in three straight games. ... WR Mike Williams set a career high with eight receptions last week. ... DE Joey Bosa needs 1 1/2 sacks to become the 25th active player to reach 50 sacks. ... LB Kenneth Murray led the Chargers with 10 tackles last week and has at least eight in three of his past four games.