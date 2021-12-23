STATS AND STUFF: The Chargers’ defense leads the league with 10 strip-sacks and is third with 17 forced fumbles. ... Los Angeles’ 138 fourth-quarter points are third in the league. ... RB Justin Jackson had a season-high 86 rushing yards last week. ... WR Keenan Allen has more than 1,000 yards receiving for the fifth time in six seasons and is the only receiver in the league with at least 90 catches in each of the past five seasons. ... WR Jalen Guyton has a touchdown in three straight games. ... WR Mike Williams needs 36 yards receiving to reach 1,000 for the second time in three years. ... S Derwin James is tied for third among defensive backs with 102 tackles. ... Houston RB David Johnson had 79 yards of offense in his only game against the Chargers in 2018. ... WR Phillip Dorsett had a season-high 43 yards receiving last week. ... Rookie LB Garret Wallow had a career-high 11 tackles and his first career sack last week. ... DE Derek Rivers had a career-best two tackles for loss and a sack last week. ... DE Chris Smith had his first sack of the season against Jacksonville. ... S Eric Murray had eight tackles last week. ... CB Tavierre Thomas had a career-best 11 tackles against the Jaguars. ... KR Tremon Smith was the AFC special teams player of the week after returning a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown last week. It was the first kickoff return for a touchdown in his career and Houston’s first since 2009.